The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 121-115 loss versus the Grizzlies, Booker put up 24 points, eight assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Booker, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 26.4 23.5 Rebounds 4.5 5 3.7 Assists 7.5 7.9 7.3 PRA -- 39.3 34.5 PR -- 31.4 27.2 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Clippers

Booker has taken 18.9 shots per game this season and made nine per game, which account for 16.5% and 16.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Booker is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Booker's Suns average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are sixth in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers are fifth in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are 11th in the NBA, allowing 25.8 per game.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 37 35 2 6 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.