Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Monday.

Allen totaled 16 points and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 121-115 loss against the Grizzlies.

Now let's dig into Allen's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.6 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.9 3 PRA -- 20.7 23.4 PR -- 17.8 20.4 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.5



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Clippers

Allen is responsible for taking 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

Allen is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Allen's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 111.5 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Clippers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

The Clippers allow 25.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Clippers concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Grayson Allen vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 32 10 4 3 2 0 2

