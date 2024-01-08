Greenlee County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Greenlee County, Arizona today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenlee County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Duncan High School at St. David High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: St. David, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.