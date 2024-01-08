The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 121-115 loss versus the Grizzlies, Nurkic put up 18 points, 19 rebounds and five assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Nurkic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 13.8 Rebounds 10.5 10.5 12.1 Assists 2.5 3.6 2.7 PRA -- 26.7 28.6 PR -- 23.1 25.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Nurkic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Clippers

Nurkic is responsible for attempting 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

Nurkic's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Clippers are sixth in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per contest.

The Clippers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42 rebounds per contest.

The Clippers allow 25.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 25 9 6 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.