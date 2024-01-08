The Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) will host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (19-17) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, January 8. The game tips off at 10:30 PM ET.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily

NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kevin Durant vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 1362.0 1236.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.0 39.9 Fantasy Rank 25 8

Kevin Durant vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant averages 29.6 points, 6.4 boards and 6.0 assists, making 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 47.3% from 3-point range (third in NBA), with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Suns put up 115.4 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 113.8 per contest (14th in NBA). They have a +56 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Phoenix records 43.7 rebounds per game (15th in league) while conceding 40.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

The Suns knock down 11.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), while their opponents have made 12.7 on average.

Phoenix has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.0 per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 12.1 (24th in league).

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 3.5 assists and 6.2 boards per game.

The Clippers have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 116.6 points per game to rank 10th in the league and are giving up 111.5 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The 43.6 rebounds per game Los Angeles averages rank 17th in the NBA, and are 1.6 more than the 42.0 its opponents collect per outing.

The Clippers make 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.5. They shoot 38.6% from deep while their opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Clips commit 12.7 per game (11th in the league) and force 13.1 (17th in NBA action).

Kevin Durant vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game 3.2 8.0 Usage Percentage 30.9% 26.4% True Shooting Pct 63.8% 62.6% Total Rebound Pct 9.8% 10.0% Assist Pct 28.3% 16.0%

