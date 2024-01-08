Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Maricopa County, Arizona today? We've got you covered.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
BASIS Phoenix at Desert Heights Preparatory
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
NFL Yet Academy at Kingman Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: West 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami High School at Arete Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St John Paul II Catholic High School at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- Conference: West 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Cruz Valley Union High School at Tempe Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Carlos High School at Leading Edge Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilbert Classical Academy at San Tan Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coronado High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bourgade Catholic High School at Northwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arizona Lutheran Academy at Highland Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilbert High School at Corona del Sol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trivium Prep Academy at Heritage Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
