Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

BASIS Phoenix at Desert Heights Preparatory

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on January 8

5:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

NFL Yet Academy at Kingman Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ Conference: West 2A

West 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami High School at Arete Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8

7:00 PM MT on January 8 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

St John Paul II Catholic High School at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8

7:00 PM MT on January 8 Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Bullhead City, AZ Conference: West 2A

West 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Cruz Valley Union High School at Tempe Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Conference: South 2A

South 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

San Carlos High School at Leading Edge Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilbert Classical Academy at San Tan Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Coronado High School at Saguaro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Bourgade Catholic High School at Northwest Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: North Central

North Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Arizona Lutheran Academy at Highland Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilbert High School at Corona del Sol High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Conference: Central

Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Trivium Prep Academy at Heritage Academy