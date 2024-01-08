Maricopa County, AZ High School Girls Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Maricopa County, Arizona today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Girls Basketball Games Today
Saguaro High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami High School at Arete Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenway High School at Poston Butte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Carlos High School at Leading Edge Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cesar Chavez High School at Maricopa High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Maricopa, AZ
- Conference: West Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barry Goldwater High School at Agua Fria High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- Conference: West Valley - 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bourgade Catholic High School at Northwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilbert Classical Academy at San Tan Charter School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St John Paul II Catholic High School at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- Conference: West 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Cruz Valley Union High School at Tempe Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arizona Lutheran Academy at Highland Prep
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cactus High School at Eastmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trivium Prep Academy at Heritage Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
