When the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines match up with the No. 2 Washington Huskies at 7:30 PM on Monday, January 8, our computer model predicts the Wolverines will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Michigan vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-4.5) Under (56.5) Michigan 30, Washington 24

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

The Wolverines' record against the spread is 8-5-0.

In games they were favored in by 4.5 points or more so far this season, the Michigan went 6-5 against the spread.

There have been eight Wolverines games (out of 13) that hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 8.9 more than the average point total for Michigan games this season.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies are 7-6-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, Washington is 1-0 against the spread.

Out of the Huskies' 14 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Washington games this season is 5.8 more points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Wolverines vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 36.0 10.2 27.0 20.0 26.0 0.0 Washington 37.6 24.1 34.0 31.0 37.6 25.2

