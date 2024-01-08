We have high school basketball action in Mohave County, Arizona today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coconino High School at Mohave High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Bullhead City, AZ Conference: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

NFL Yet Academy at Kingman Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ Conference: West 2A

West 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

St John Paul II Catholic High School at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center