Mohave County, AZ High School Girls Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Mohave County, Arizona, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mohave County, Arizona High School Girls Basketball Games Today
Mohave High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St John Paul II Catholic High School at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- Conference: West 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.