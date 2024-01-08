Navajo County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Navajo County, Arizona and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Navajo County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greyhills Academy High School at Hopi Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Keams Canyon, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
