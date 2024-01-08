Navajo County, AZ High School Girls Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Navajo County, Arizona is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Navajo County, Arizona High School Girls Basketball Games Today
Greyhills Academy High School at Hopi Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Keams Canyon, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
