Pima County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Pima County, Arizona. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sahuarita High School at Mica Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: Gila
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flowing Wells High School at Sahuaro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: Kino
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pima High School at Santa Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: East 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sequoia Pathway Academy at St. Augustine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
