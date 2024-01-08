If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Pima County, Arizona, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pima County, Arizona High School Girls Basketball Games Today

Douglas High School at Walden Grove High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on January 8

6:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita, AZ Conference: Gila

Gila How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon Del Oro High School at Pueblo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8

7:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Conference: Kino

Kino How to Stream: Watch Here

Mica Mountain High School at Sahuarita High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on January 8

6:00 PM AZT on January 8 Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita, AZ Conference: Gila

Gila How to Stream: Watch Here

Sequoia Pathway Academy at St. Augustine Catholic High School