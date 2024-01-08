Pima County, AZ High School Girls Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Pima County, Arizona, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Girls Basketball Games Today
Douglas High School at Walden Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- Conference: Gila
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon Del Oro High School at Pueblo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: Kino
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mica Mountain High School at Sahuarita High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- Conference: Gila
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sequoia Pathway Academy at St. Augustine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.