Pinal County, AZ High School Girls Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Pinal County, Arizona, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Pinal County, Arizona High School Girls Basketball Games Today
Greenway High School at Poston Butte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cesar Chavez High School at Maricopa High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Maricopa, AZ
- Conference: West Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Cruz Valley Union High School at Tempe Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sequoia Pathway Academy at St. Augustine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
