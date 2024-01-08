The Los Angeles Clippers (22-13), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Phoenix Suns (19-17).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily

NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Suns Moneyline BetMGM Clippers (-6.5) 228.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clippers (-5.5) 228 -220 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers average 116.6 points per game (10th in the league) while allowing 111.5 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Suns' +56 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.4 points per game (14th in NBA) while allowing 113.8 per contest (14th in league).

The teams average 232 points per game combined, 3.5 more points than this game's total.

These teams together surrender 225.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has put together an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix has compiled a 14-22-0 record against the spread this year.

Suns and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +1200 +550 - Clippers +1100 +500 -

