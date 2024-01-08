The Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) and the Phoenix Suns (19-17) take the floor at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily. The game has no set line. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 227.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played 19 games this season that ended with a combined score above 227.5 points.

Phoenix's games this year have had a 229.2-point total on average, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Phoenix has put together a 14-22-0 record against the spread.

The Suns have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Phoenix has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Phoenix has a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 14 40% 116.6 232 111.5 225.3 229.5 Suns 19 52.8% 115.4 232 113.8 225.3 229.1

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total four times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.318, 7-15-0 record) than away (.500, 7-7-0).

The Suns' 115.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 111.5 the Clippers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Phoenix is 10-14 against the spread and 16-8 overall.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 14-22 0-0 20-16 Clippers 18-17 0-0 14-21

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.6 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 10-14 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-6 16-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-5 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 14-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-9 16-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-6

