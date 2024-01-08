The Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) and the Phoenix Suns (19-17) take the floor at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily. The game has no set line. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
- - 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has played 19 games this season that ended with a combined score above 227.5 points.
  • Phoenix's games this year have had a 229.2-point total on average, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Phoenix has put together a 14-22-0 record against the spread.
  • The Suns have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Phoenix has a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 14 40% 116.6 232 111.5 225.3 229.5
Suns 19 52.8% 115.4 232 113.8 225.3 229.1

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total four times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.318, 7-15-0 record) than away (.500, 7-7-0).
  • The Suns' 115.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 111.5 the Clippers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Phoenix is 10-14 against the spread and 16-8 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 14-22 0-0 20-16
Clippers 18-17 0-0 14-21

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers
115.4
Points Scored (PG)
 116.6
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
10-14
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 14-6
16-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 15-5
113.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.5
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
14-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-9
16-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 17-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.