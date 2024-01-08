Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) and the Phoenix Suns (19-17) take the floor at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily. The game has no set line. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|-
|227.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has played 19 games this season that ended with a combined score above 227.5 points.
- Phoenix's games this year have had a 229.2-point total on average, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Phoenix has put together a 14-22-0 record against the spread.
- The Suns have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Phoenix has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Phoenix has a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suns vs Clippers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|14
|40%
|116.6
|232
|111.5
|225.3
|229.5
|Suns
|19
|52.8%
|115.4
|232
|113.8
|225.3
|229.1
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total four times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.318, 7-15-0 record) than away (.500, 7-7-0).
- The Suns' 115.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 111.5 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Phoenix is 10-14 against the spread and 16-8 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against + Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|14-22
|0-0
|20-16
|Clippers
|18-17
|0-0
|14-21
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Suns
|Clippers
|115.4
|116.6
|14
|10
|10-14
|14-6
|16-8
|15-5
|113.8
|111.5
|14
|6
|14-11
|14-9
|16-9
|17-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.