Suns vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - January 8
The Phoenix Suns (19-17) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) on Monday, January 8 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 10:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Suns head into this matchup following a 121-115 loss to the Grizzlies on Sunday. Devin Booker's team-high 24 points paced the Suns in the loss.
Suns vs Clippers Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Eric Gordon
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|13.6
|2.1
|2.4
|Nassir Little
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.2
|2.6
|0.7
|Bol Bol
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|3.5
|2.1
|0.4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.