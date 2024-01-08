The Phoenix Suns (19-17) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) on Monday, January 8 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 10:30 PM ET.

The Suns head into this matchup following a 121-115 loss to the Grizzlies on Sunday. Devin Booker's team-high 24 points paced the Suns in the loss.

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Eric Gordon SG Questionable Knee 13.6 2.1 2.4 Nassir Little PF Questionable Knee 5.2 2.6 0.7 Bol Bol PF Questionable Ankle 3.5 2.1 0.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily

NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily

