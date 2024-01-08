How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (19-17) on January 8, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Suns.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Suns vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Suns Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Suns Prediction
|Clippers vs Suns Injury Report
|Clippers vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.
- Phoenix has compiled a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 16th.
- The Suns' 115.4 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 111.5 the Clippers give up to opponents.
- Phoenix has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns average 116.9 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (113). Defensively they allow 115.1 per game, 3.4 more than on the road (111.7).

- This season the Suns are picking up more assists at home (26.5 per game) than on the road (25.9).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Knee
|Nassir Little
|Questionable
|Knee
|Bol Bol
|Questionable
|Ankle
