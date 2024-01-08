The Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (19-17) on January 8, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

Phoenix has compiled a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Clippers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 16th.

The Suns' 115.4 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 111.5 the Clippers give up to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns average 116.9 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (113). Defensively they allow 115.1 per game, 3.4 more than on the road (111.7).

This season the Suns are picking up more assists at home (26.5 per game) than on the road (25.9).

Suns Injuries