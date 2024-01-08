Bookmakers have set player props for Kawhi Leonard and others when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily

NBA TV, BSSC, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Devin Booker has scored 26.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Booker has averaged 7.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Monday's assist over/under (7.5).

Booker has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Monday's points prop for Jusuf Nurkic is 13.5. That is 0.9 more than his season average.

His rebound average -- 10.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.

Nurkic averages 3.6 assists, 1.1 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +154)

The 24.1 points Leonard has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (24.5).

His per-game rebound average of 6.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (5.5).

Leonard has averaged 3.5 assists per game, the same as Monday's assist over/under.

Leonard's 2.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Paul George's 23.2 points per game are 0.7 higher than Monday's prop total.

He has averaged 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.

George's assists average -- 3.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.