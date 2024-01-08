Kawhi Leonard and Devin Booker are two players to watch on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Clippers (22-13) take on the Phoenix Suns (19-17) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, AZFamily

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns fell to the Grizzlies on Sunday, 121-115. Their leading scorer was Booker with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 24 0 8 2 1 2 Kevin Durant 23 10 5 0 1 0 Jusuf Nurkic 18 19 5 0 1 1

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant provides the Suns 29.6 points, 6.4 boards and 6.0 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Booker chips in with 26.4 points per game, plus 5.0 boards and 7.9 assists.

The Suns get 12.6 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 10.5 boards and 3.6 assists.

Grayson Allen's averages for the season are 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 47.4% from beyond the arc (second in league), with 2.6 treys per contest.

Jordan Goodwin's numbers for the season are 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 36.7% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 23.5 3.7 7.3 1.1 0.3 2.1 Kevin Durant 18.6 4.8 5.1 0.9 0.7 1.2 Grayson Allen 16.5 3.9 3.0 1.2 0.9 3.5 Jusuf Nurkic 11.1 9.2 2.0 0.5 0.9 0.3 Bradley Beal 11.0 2.7 2.8 0.3 0.4 0.4

