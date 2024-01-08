Yavapai County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yavapai County, Arizona has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mingus Union High School at Flagstaff High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradshaw Mountain High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 8
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
