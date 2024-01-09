Tuesday's contest at Capital One Arena has the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) squaring off against the Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at 6:30 PM (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a 75-69 win for Seton Hall, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, the Seton Hall versus Georgetown game has a predicted spread that matches the actual spread (6). The two teams are projected to exceed the 141.5 total.

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: Seton Hall -6

Seton Hall -6 Point Total: 141.5

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 75, Georgetown 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Seton Hall vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Seton Hall is 6-8-1 against the spread, while Georgetown's ATS record this season is 5-10-0. Both the Pirates and the Hoyas are 6-9-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams score 145.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total. Seton Hall is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Georgetown has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates average 73.3 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (119th in college basketball). They have a +71 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Seton Hall wins the rebound battle by 5.7 boards on average. It records 38.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 111th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.4 per outing.

Seton Hall connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (285th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.5% from deep.

The Pirates average 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (189th in college basketball), and allow 88.3 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

Seton Hall forces 12.3 turnovers per game (161st in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (228th in college basketball play).

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 72.4 points per game (247th in college basketball) and giving up 72.1 (204th in college basketball).

Georgetown records 36.3 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) while conceding 34.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Georgetown knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.6% from beyond the arc (99th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.7%.

Georgetown loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.6 (264th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

