The Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Arizona State vs. Washington Game Information

Arizona State Players to Watch

Frankie Collins: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Jose Perez: 12.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Neal Jamiya: 10.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Alonzo Gaffney: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK Bryant Selebangue: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Wood: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Franck Kepnang: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Arizona State vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Arizona State AVG Arizona State Rank 39th 83.0 Points Scored 66.9 327th 269th 74.5 Points Allowed 69.5 138th 83rd 39.1 Rebounds 35.4 236th 165th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.8 329th 213th 7.2 3pt Made 5.9 309th 44th 16.5 Assists 12.5 251st 276th 12.9 Turnovers 11.3 132nd

