Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC slate includes the Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1, 2-0 WAC) meeting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7, 0-2 WAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Grand Canyon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 13.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rayshon Harrison: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Collin Moore: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Duke Brennan: 8.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|34th
|83.4
|Points Scored
|75.8
|163rd
|110th
|68.0
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|280th
|37th
|40.8
|Rebounds
|33.8
|290th
|34th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|248th
|224th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|5.6
|323rd
|223rd
|12.9
|Assists
|13.6
|169th
|229th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|13.4
|301st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.