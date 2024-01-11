Thursday's WAC slate includes the Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1, 2-0 WAC) meeting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7, 0-2 WAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

20.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 13.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Rayshon Harrison: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Collin Moore: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Duke Brennan: 8.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Jack Madden: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kavion McClain: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank 34th 83.4 Points Scored 75.8 163rd 110th 68.0 Points Allowed 75.2 280th 37th 40.8 Rebounds 33.8 290th 34th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.3 248th 224th 7.1 3pt Made 5.6 323rd 223rd 12.9 Assists 13.6 169th 229th 12.3 Turnovers 13.4 301st

