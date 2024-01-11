Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC slate includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) versus the Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-3) at 7:00 PM ET.
Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Trinity San Antonio: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tiarra Brown: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Naudia Evans: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Lane: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shay Fano: 7.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Bella Earle: 13.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Payton Hull: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aspen Thornton: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Addison Martin: 11.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emma Troxell: 3.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
