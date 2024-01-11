Northern Arizona vs. Montana State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) playing the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-0 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Trenton McLaughlin: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Oakland Fort: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carson Basham: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
- Robert Ford III: 14.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brian Goracke: 16.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Walker: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eddie Turner III: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Northern Arizona vs. Montana State Stat Comparison
|Montana State Rank
|Montana State AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|208th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|66.1
|334th
|205th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|282nd
|350th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|30.4
|355th
|355th
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|349th
|50th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|246th
|223rd
|12.9
|Assists
|14.0
|148th
|103rd
|10.9
|Turnovers
|13.6
|310th
