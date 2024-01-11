The Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) are home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (15-15) on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these teams this year.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Information

Suns Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gives the Suns 30.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Devin Booker is putting up 27.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 12.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.4% of his shots from the floor.

Grayson Allen is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 2.4 triples per game.

The Suns are getting 13.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Eric Gordon this year.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in league).

LeBron James puts up 24.9 points, 7.7 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 15.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.0% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves averages 15.0 points, 4.6 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Taurean Prince averages 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per contest.

Suns vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Suns 114.7 Points Avg. 115.0 114.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.5 48.7% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.1% Three Point % 36.8%

