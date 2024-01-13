The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) play a fellow Big Sky team, the Montana Grizzlies (8-5, 1-1 Big Sky), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Dahlberg Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Montana Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

  • Trenton McLaughlin: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Liam Lloyd: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Oakland Fort: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carson Basham: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

  • Laolu Oke: 8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Aanen Moody: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dischon Thomas: 9.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Brandon Whitney: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Montana Stat Comparison

Montana Rank Montana AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank
181st 75.2 Points Scored 66.9 330th
172nd 70.9 Points Allowed 76.6 301st
165th 37.0 Rebounds 29.8 357th
231st 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd
297th 6.2 3pt Made 7.1 230th
88th 15.3 Assists 13.9 153rd
72nd 10.5 Turnovers 13.3 300th

