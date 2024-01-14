The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5) face a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Oregon State Beavers (12-0), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Gill Coliseum. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arizona State vs. Oregon State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalyn Brown: 13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Journey Thompson: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State Players to Watch

Raegan Beers: 19.6 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

19.6 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Talia van Oelhoffen: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kelsey Rees: 8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Timea Gardiner: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK AJ Marotte: 8.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.