Arizona vs. Oregon January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Oregon Ducks (9-5) meeting the Arizona Wildcats (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Oregon Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Arizona Players to Watch
- Kailyn Gilbert: 15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Esmery Martinez: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Breya Cunningham: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Helena Pueyo: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sali Kourouma: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oregon Players to Watch
- Grace Vanslooten: 16.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Phillipina Kyei: 12.4 PTS, 11.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Chance Gray: 14.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofia Bell: 7.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kennedy Basham: 3.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
