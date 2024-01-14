The Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) square off against the Phoenix Suns (17-15) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gets the Suns 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Devin Booker is putting up 27.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8 assists per game. He's making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 12.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 2.4 treys per game.

Eric Gordon is averaging 13.5 points, 2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 22.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe posts 16.8 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.1 points, 1.6 assists and 10.8 boards.

Jabari Walker posts 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Suns 109.4 Points Avg. 115.4 115.2 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 43.9% Field Goal % 47.8% 35.8% Three Point % 37.3%

