Suns vs. Kings January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (19-13) battle the Phoenix Suns (18-15) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The contest will begin at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and NBCS-CA.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Suns vs. Kings Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, NBCS-CA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games
- January 5 at home vs the Heat
- January 11 at the Lakers
- January 8 at the Clippers
- January 3 at home vs the Clippers
- January 14 at the Trail Blazers
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker puts up 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.8 points, 10.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field.
- Grayson Allen averages 13.1 points, 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Eric Gordon puts up 13.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per game.
- Jordan Goodwin posts 5.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 36.9% from the field.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Kings are getting 30.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Fox this year.
- Malik Monk gets the Kings 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Keegan Murray is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- The Kings are receiving 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Kings
|115.2
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|113.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.6
|47.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.