De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (19-13) battle the Phoenix Suns (18-15) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The contest will begin at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and NBCS-CA.

Suns vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 16

Tuesday, January 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, NBCS-CA

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker puts up 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.8 points, 10.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field.

Grayson Allen averages 13.1 points, 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Eric Gordon puts up 13.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per game.

Jordan Goodwin posts 5.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 36.9% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Kings are getting 30.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Fox this year.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Kings are receiving 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this season.

Suns vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Suns Kings 115.2 Points Avg. 117.1 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 47.8% Field Goal % 47.4% 37.3% Three Point % 36.8%

