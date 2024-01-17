The UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Arizona State vs. UCLA Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Frankie Collins: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jose Perez: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Neal Jamiya: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Alonzo Gaffney: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Kamari Lands: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Players to Watch

Adem Bona: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK Sebastian Mack: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Andrews: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Will McClendon: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank 315th 67.9 Points Scored 66.1 333rd 147th 69.8 Points Allowed 61.9 14th 243rd 35.1 Rebounds 36.4 188th 346th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 103rd 269th 6.5 3pt Made 4.5 354th 296th 11.9 Assists 11.7 311th 132nd 11.2 Turnovers 11.7 176th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.