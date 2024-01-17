Arizona State vs. UCLA January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 squad, the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Arizona State vs. UCLA Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Frankie Collins: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jose Perez: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kamari Lands: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCLA Players to Watch
- Adem Bona: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Sebastian Mack: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will McClendon: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona State vs. UCLA Stat Comparison
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|UCLA AVG
|UCLA Rank
|315th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|66.1
|333rd
|147th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|61.9
|14th
|243rd
|35.1
|Rebounds
|36.4
|188th
|346th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|103rd
|269th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|4.5
|354th
|296th
|11.9
|Assists
|11.7
|311th
|132nd
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.7
|176th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.