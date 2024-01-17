Arizona vs. USC January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) face the USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Arizona vs. USC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arizona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Caleb Love: 17.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keshad Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis: 18.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Collier: 14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 6.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. USC Stat Comparison
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|USC AVG
|USC Rank
|2nd
|92.3
|Points Scored
|77.9
|111th
|238th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|272nd
|5th
|44.2
|Rebounds
|36.3
|196th
|20th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|180th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.4
|100th
|6th
|19.7
|Assists
|15.8
|66th
|255th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|13.5
|313th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.