The Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) face the USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN.

Arizona vs. USC Game Information

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 17.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Oumar Ballo: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Keshad Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Pelle Larsson: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylan Boswell: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

USC Players to Watch

Boogie Ellis: 18.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Collier: 14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Joshua Morgan: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK DJ Rodman: 6.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Arizona vs. USC Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG USC AVG USC Rank 2nd 92.3 Points Scored 77.9 111th 238th 73.4 Points Allowed 74.7 272nd 5th 44.2 Rebounds 36.3 196th 20th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 180th 7.5 3pt Made 8.4 100th 6th 19.7 Assists 15.8 66th 255th 12.5 Turnovers 13.5 313th

