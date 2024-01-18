The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) face the Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Gabe McGlothan: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Rayshon Harrison: 14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Collin Moore: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Duke Brennan: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

  • Trevin Dorius: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Tanner Toolson: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Drake Allen: 11.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden McClanahan: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank
29th 83.6 Points Scored 67.5 323rd
118th 68.6 Points Allowed 68.7 119th
66th 39.6 Rebounds 34.4 274th
52nd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.2 259th
220th 7.2 3pt Made 4.4 356th
212th 13.1 Assists 14.1 139th
196th 11.9 Turnovers 11.9 196th

