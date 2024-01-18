Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) face the Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Grand Canyon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rayshon Harrison: 14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Collin Moore: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Duke Brennan: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Trevin Dorius: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Tanner Toolson: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|29th
|83.6
|Points Scored
|67.5
|323rd
|118th
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|119th
|66th
|39.6
|Rebounds
|34.4
|274th
|52nd
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|259th
|220th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|4.4
|356th
|212th
|13.1
|Assists
|14.1
|139th
|196th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.