The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC) face the Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

20.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Rayshon Harrison: 14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Collin Moore: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Duke Brennan: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Trevin Dorius: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Tanner Toolson: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Drake Allen: 11.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden McClanahan: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 29th 83.6 Points Scored 67.5 323rd 118th 68.6 Points Allowed 68.7 119th 66th 39.6 Rebounds 34.4 274th 52nd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.2 259th 220th 7.2 3pt Made 4.4 356th 212th 13.1 Assists 14.1 139th 196th 11.9 Turnovers 11.9 196th

