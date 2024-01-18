The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-3) face a fellow WAC opponent, the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-7), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Trinity San Antonio: 11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Naudia Evans: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tiarra Brown: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Olivia Lane: 7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Eleyana Tafisi: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ally Criddle: 7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kylee Mabry: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tessa Chaney: 5.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Liana Kaitu'u: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

