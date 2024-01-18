Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-3) face a fellow WAC opponent, the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-7), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.
Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Trinity San Antonio: 11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Naudia Evans: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tiarra Brown: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Olivia Lane: 7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Eleyana Tafisi: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ally Criddle: 7.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kylee Mabry: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tessa Chaney: 5.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Liana Kaitu'u: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
