Northern Arizona vs. Portland State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) meet the Portland State Vikings (10-4, 1-1 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Trenton McLaughlin: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oakland Fort: 10 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carson Basham: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland State Players to Watch
- Kaelen Allen: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jorell Saterfield: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ismail Habib: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bobby Harvey: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Stat Comparison
|Northern Arizona Rank
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Portland State AVG
|Portland State Rank
|334th
|66.1
|Points Scored
|72.9
|231st
|306th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|69
|125th
|358th
|29.4
|Rebounds
|38.1
|115th
|349th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|106th
|241st
|6.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|141st
|171st
|13.7
|Assists
|13.5
|179th
|298th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|10.4
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.