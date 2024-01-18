The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) meet the Portland State Vikings (10-4, 1-1 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

  • Trenton McLaughlin: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Liam Lloyd: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Oakland Fort: 10 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carson Basham: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

Portland State Players to Watch

  • Kaelen Allen: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jorell Saterfield: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ismail Habib: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bobby Harvey: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Stat Comparison

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank
334th 66.1 Points Scored 72.9 231st
306th 76.9 Points Allowed 69 125th
358th 29.4 Rebounds 38.1 115th
349th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 10 106th
241st 6.9 3pt Made 7.9 141st
171st 13.7 Assists 13.5 179th
298th 13.2 Turnovers 10.4 61st

