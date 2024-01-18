The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) meet the Portland State Vikings (10-4, 1-1 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Trenton McLaughlin: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Liam Lloyd: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Oakland Fort: 10 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Carson Basham: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland State Players to Watch

Kaelen Allen: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jorell Saterfield: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ismail Habib: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Bobby Harvey: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Stat Comparison

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 334th 66.1 Points Scored 72.9 231st 306th 76.9 Points Allowed 69 125th 358th 29.4 Rebounds 38.1 115th 349th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 10 106th 241st 6.9 3pt Made 7.9 141st 171st 13.7 Assists 13.5 179th 298th 13.2 Turnovers 10.4 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.