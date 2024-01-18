Northern Arizona vs. Portland State January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) meet a fellow Big Sky squad, the Portland State Vikings (5-8), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Pamplin Sports Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET.
Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Emily Rodabaugh: 11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sophie Glancey: 12.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Grace Beasley: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Leia Beattie: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Moran: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Portland State Players to Watch
- Esmeralda Morales: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mia 'Uhila: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rhema Ogele: 11.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lana Wenger: 5.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Joy Haltom: 2.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
