The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) meet a fellow Big Sky squad, the Portland State Vikings (5-8), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Pamplin Sports Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET.

Northern Arizona vs. Portland State Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Emily Rodabaugh: 11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Portland State Players to Watch

Esmeralda Morales: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

