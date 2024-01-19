Arizona State vs. Washington State January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (11-4) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-6) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.
Arizona State vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jaddan Simmons: 12.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trayanna Crisp: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kadidia Toure: 8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Journey Thompson: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Charlisse Leger-Walker: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bella Murekatete: 13.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tara Wallack: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eleonora Villa: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
