Suns vs. Pelicans January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, January 19, 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) hit the court against the Phoenix Suns (19-16) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and AZFamily.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Suns vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, AZFamily
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games
- January 7 at home vs the Grizzlies
- January 14 at the Trail Blazers
- January 16 at home vs the Kings
- January 11 at the Lakers
- January 8 at the Clippers
Suns Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Devin Booker gets the Suns 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 12.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Suns are getting 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Grayson Allen this season.
- The Suns are getting 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin this season.
- The Suns are getting 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Drew Eubanks this season.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram averages 22.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas puts up 14.1 points, 2.3 assists and 9.9 rebounds per contest.
- Zion Williamson posts 22.1 points, 4.6 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.
- CJ McCollum posts 20.0 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Herbert Jones averages 10.8 points, 2.6 assists and 3.7 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Suns
|115.3
|Points Avg.
|115.4
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.6
|48.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.