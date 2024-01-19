On Friday, January 19, 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) hit the court against the Phoenix Suns (19-16) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Devin Booker gets the Suns 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 12.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Suns are getting 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Grayson Allen this season.

The Suns are getting 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin this season.

The Suns are getting 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Drew Eubanks this season.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 22.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas puts up 14.1 points, 2.3 assists and 9.9 rebounds per contest.

Zion Williamson posts 22.1 points, 4.6 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

CJ McCollum posts 20.0 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 10.8 points, 2.6 assists and 3.7 boards.

Suns vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Suns 115.3 Points Avg. 115.4 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.6 48.1% Field Goal % 48.0% 37.4% Three Point % 37.6%

