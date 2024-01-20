The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) face the USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on FOX.

Arizona State vs. USC Game Information

Arizona State Players to Watch

Frankie Collins: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jose Perez: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Neal Jamiya: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Alonzo Gaffney: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Kamari Lands: 5.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

USC Players to Watch

Boogie Ellis: 18.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Collier: 14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Joshua Morgan: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK DJ Rodman: 6.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Arizona State vs. USC Stat Comparison

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG USC AVG USC Rank 304th 68.9 Points Scored 77.9 108th 145th 69.8 Points Allowed 74.7 271st 240th 35.1 Rebounds 36.3 191st 350th 6.3 Off. Rebounds 9.4 160th 243rd 6.9 3pt Made 8.4 101st 264th 12.4 Assists 15.8 62nd 120th 11.1 Turnovers 13.5 311th

