Arizona State vs. USC January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) face the USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on FOX.
Arizona State vs. USC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Frankie Collins: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jose Perez: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamari Lands: 5.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis: 18.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Collier: 14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 6.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Arizona State vs. USC Stat Comparison
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|USC AVG
|USC Rank
|304th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|77.9
|108th
|145th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|271st
|240th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|36.3
|191st
|350th
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|160th
|243rd
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.4
|101st
|264th
|12.4
|Assists
|15.8
|62nd
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|13.5
|311th
