The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) face the USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on FOX.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arizona State vs. USC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Frankie Collins: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jose Perez: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Neal Jamiya: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alonzo Gaffney: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kamari Lands: 5.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

USC Players to Watch

  • Boogie Ellis: 18.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Isaiah Collier: 14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Joshua Morgan: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • DJ Rodman: 6.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. USC Stat Comparison

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG USC AVG USC Rank
304th 68.9 Points Scored 77.9 108th
145th 69.8 Points Allowed 74.7 271st
240th 35.1 Rebounds 36.3 191st
350th 6.3 Off. Rebounds 9.4 160th
243rd 6.9 3pt Made 8.4 101st
264th 12.4 Assists 15.8 62nd
120th 11.1 Turnovers 13.5 311th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.