The Arizona Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) face the UCLA Bruins (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arizona vs. UCLA Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 17.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Oumar Ballo: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Keshad Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Pelle Larsson: 12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylan Boswell: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Players to Watch

Adem Bona: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK Sebastian Mack: 14.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Andrews: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Will McClendon: 4.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank 1st 92.6 Points Scored 65.5 340th 192nd 71.8 Points Allowed 62.2 13th 4th 44.1 Rebounds 35.9 208th 24th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 119th 146th 7.9 3pt Made 4.3 356th 6th 19.8 Assists 11.4 322nd 277th 12.7 Turnovers 11.7 173rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.