Arizona vs. UCLA January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) face the UCLA Bruins (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.
Arizona vs. UCLA Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Arizona Players to Watch
- Caleb Love: 17.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Keshad Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCLA Players to Watch
- Adem Bona: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Sebastian Mack: 14.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will McClendon: 4.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arizona vs. UCLA Stat Comparison
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|UCLA AVG
|UCLA Rank
|1st
|92.6
|Points Scored
|65.5
|340th
|192nd
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|13th
|4th
|44.1
|Rebounds
|35.9
|208th
|24th
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|119th
|146th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|4.3
|356th
|6th
|19.8
|Assists
|11.4
|322nd
|277th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|173rd
