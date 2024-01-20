Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Seattle U Redhawks (10-5, 3-1 WAC) facing the Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-1, 4-0 WAC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Information

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Gabe McGlothan: 13.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Rayshon Harrison: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Collin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Duke Brennan: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

  • Cameron Tyson: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kobe Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Alex Schumacher: 11.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandton Chatfield: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Paris Dawson: 6.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Grand Canyon AVG Grand Canyon Rank
213th 73.5 Points Scored 83.0 32nd
26th 63.6 Points Allowed 68.4 116th
157th 37.0 Rebounds 38.7 84th
199th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 71st
214th 7.2 3pt Made 6.9 235th
209th 13.2 Assists 12.7 240th
255th 12.5 Turnovers 11.8 185th

