Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Seattle U Redhawks (10-5, 3-1 WAC) facing the Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-1, 4-0 WAC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Grand Canyon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

20.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 13.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Rayshon Harrison: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Collin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Duke Brennan: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seattle U Players to Watch

Cameron Tyson: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kobe Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Alex Schumacher: 11.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Paris Dawson: 6.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Grand Canyon AVG Grand Canyon Rank 213th 73.5 Points Scored 83.0 32nd 26th 63.6 Points Allowed 68.4 116th 157th 37.0 Rebounds 38.7 84th 199th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 71st 214th 7.2 3pt Made 6.9 235th 209th 13.2 Assists 12.7 240th 255th 12.5 Turnovers 11.8 185th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.