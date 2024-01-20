Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Seattle U Redhawks (10-5, 3-1 WAC) facing the Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-1, 4-0 WAC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 13.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Rayshon Harrison: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Collin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Duke Brennan: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Cameron Tyson: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kobe Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 11.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Paris Dawson: 6.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Grand Canyon Rank
|213th
|73.5
|Points Scored
|83.0
|32nd
|26th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|116th
|157th
|37.0
|Rebounds
|38.7
|84th
|199th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|71st
|214th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.9
|235th
|209th
|13.2
|Assists
|12.7
|240th
|255th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|185th
