Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-3) meeting the Seattle U Redhawks (1-12) at 4:00 PM ET.
Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Trinity San Antonio: 11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Naudia Evans: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tiarra Brown: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Olivia Lane: 8.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shay Fano: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Mya Moore: 12.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Irena Korolenko: 8.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peyton Howard: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makayla Moore: 8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Asta Blauenfeldt: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
