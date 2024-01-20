Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-3) meeting the Seattle U Redhawks (1-12) at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Grand Canyon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Trinity San Antonio: 11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Naudia Evans: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Tiarra Brown: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Olivia Lane: 8.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Shay Fano: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seattle U Players to Watch

Mya Moore: 12.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Irena Korolenko: 8.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Peyton Howard: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Makayla Moore: 8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Asta Blauenfeldt: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.