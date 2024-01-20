Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-1 Big Sky) meet the Sacramento State Hornets (4-11, 0-2 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Arizona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Trenton McLaughlin: 15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayden Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carson Basham: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Oakland Fort: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison
|Northern Arizona Rank
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|329th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|70.2
|285th
|307th
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|210th
|357th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|38.5
|92nd
|345th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|80th
|220th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.6
|80th
|163rd
|13.8
|Assists
|14.3
|128th
|295th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|15.5
|357th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.