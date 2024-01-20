The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-1 Big Sky) meet the Sacramento State Hornets (4-11, 0-2 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

  • Trenton McLaughlin: 15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jayden Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Liam Lloyd: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carson Basham: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Oakland Fort: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

  • Duncan Powell: 13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Zee Hamoda: 12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Austin Patterson: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Kovatchev: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brandon Betson: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank
329th 66.6 Points Scored 70.2 285th
307th 76.7 Points Allowed 72.4 210th
357th 30.1 Rebounds 38.5 92nd
345th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 80th
220th 7.1 3pt Made 8.6 80th
163rd 13.8 Assists 14.3 128th
295th 13.1 Turnovers 15.5 357th

