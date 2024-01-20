The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-1 Big Sky) meet the Sacramento State Hornets (4-11, 0-2 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Trenton McLaughlin: 15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayden Jackson: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Liam Lloyd: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Carson Basham: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Oakland Fort: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Zee Hamoda: 12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Austin Patterson: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kovatchev: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Betson: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 329th 66.6 Points Scored 70.2 285th 307th 76.7 Points Allowed 72.4 210th 357th 30.1 Rebounds 38.5 92nd 345th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 80th 220th 7.1 3pt Made 8.6 80th 163rd 13.8 Assists 14.3 128th 295th 13.1 Turnovers 15.5 357th

