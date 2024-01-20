Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Sacramento State Hornets (1-12) versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-5), at 2:00 PM ET.
Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Emily Rodabaugh: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sophie Glancey: 12.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Grace Beasley: 10.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leia Beattie: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Moran: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Summah Hanson: 14.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Benthe Versteeg: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Solape Amusan: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Irune Orio: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sophia Lee: 4.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
