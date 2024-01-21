The Washington Huskies (11-3) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-7) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Arizona State vs. Washington Game Information

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jaddan Simmons: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Trayanna Crisp: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jalyn Brown: 16.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kadidia Toure: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Journey Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

Dalayah Daniels: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

Elle Ladine: 12.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lauren Schwartz: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Hannah Stines: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sayvia Sellers: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

