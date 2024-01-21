Arizona State vs. Washington January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Washington Huskies (11-3) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-7) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Arizona State vs. Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jaddan Simmons: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trayanna Crisp: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalyn Brown: 16.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kadidia Toure: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Journey Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Washington Players to Watch
- Dalayah Daniels: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Elle Ladine: 12.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lauren Schwartz: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hannah Stines: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sayvia Sellers: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.