The Washington State Cougars (11-5) meet the Arizona Wildcats (10-5) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Arizona vs. Washington State Game Information

Arizona Players to Watch

Kailyn Gilbert: 16.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Esmery Martinez: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Helena Pueyo: 7.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Breya Cunningham: 8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Sali Kourouma: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Charlisse Leger-Walker: 13.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Bella Murekatete: 13.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Tara Wallack: 8.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Eleonora Villa: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

