The Indiana Pacers (20-15), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (19-17). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSIN.
Suns vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, BSIN
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 29.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Devin Booker posts 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic averages 12.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Grayson Allen puts up 13.6 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 47.4% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Goodwin averages 5.5 points, 2.3 assists and 3.6 boards.
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 24.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 12.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Myles Turner is averaging 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He's draining 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Buddy Hield is averaging 12.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.
- Obi Toppin gives the Pacers 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Suns vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Pacers
|115.4
|Points Avg.
|126.8
|113.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.2
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|50.9%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
