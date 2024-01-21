The Indiana Pacers (20-15), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (19-17). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSIN.

Suns vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSIN

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 29.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Devin Booker posts 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per game.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 12.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Grayson Allen puts up 13.6 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 47.4% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Goodwin averages 5.5 points, 2.3 assists and 3.6 boards.

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 24.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 12.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He's draining 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield is averaging 12.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Obi Toppin gives the Pacers 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Suns vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Suns Pacers 115.4 Points Avg. 126.8 113.8 Points Allowed Avg. 124.2 47.9% Field Goal % 50.9% 37.3% Three Point % 38.1%

